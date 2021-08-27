Which Are The Major Industries Uses Medical Grade Silicone Industry?

This report calculates the Medical Grade Silicone Market size, future trends, demand, revenue, price, growth, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors, and forecast (2021-2027). The competition in the global Medical Grade Silicone industry is analyzed, taking into consideration price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market concentration rate, competitive situations and trends, expansion, merger and acquisition, and market shares of top companies.

Medical grade silicone play a major role in advanced healthcare, as they are ideal choice for implantable and disposable medical devices, which require high performance and safety standards when intended to be used in human body.

The global medical grade silicone market size was valued at US$ 1,117.8 million in 2017, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3 % over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Increasing incidence of osteoporosis is expected to propel growth of the medical grade silicone market

Medical grade silicone is available in various types such as elastomers, gels, medical adhesives, medical coatings, and others. Instruments including medical grade silicone find its usage in defibrillators, heart pumps, and surgical reconstructive components, owing to biocompatibility and hydrophobicity properties of the material. Moreover, high prevalence of osteoporosis is expected to propel demand for prosthetics and orthopedics, which in turn is expected to drive the market growth. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), March 2016, an estimated 8.9 million fractures are caused annually by osteoporosis worldwide, affecting around 200 million women across the world.

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in North America is expected to bolster the market growth

North America holds dominant position in the global medical grade silicone market, owing to high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the region. According to the American Heart Association, 2016, cardiovascular diseases accounted for around 17.3 million deaths annually worldwide, where an estimated 23.3 million people are expected to die from cardiovascular disease by 2030.

Moreover, key players in the market are focused on receiving the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for novel products to treat patients. For instance, in August 2016, Avantor Performance Materials and NuSil Technology LLC merged through an agreement. This agreement is expected to strengthen the company portfolio and create high purity materials for lifesciences.

Key Players

Major players operating in the global medical grade silicone market include 3M Company, Albright Technologies, Elkem Silicone, Dow Corning, FMI LLC, Momentive, Nusil Technology LLC, Primasil Silicones Limited, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., and Wacker Chemie AG.

