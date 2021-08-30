Which Is Base Year Calculated In The Australia Nitric Acid Industry Report?

Coherent Market Insights published innovative data entitled Australia Nitric Acid Market. This report uses an exploratory technique, such as primary and secondary research, which helps to discover the desired data. It focuses on a global scenario such as Australia Nitric Acid to learn the global strategy of industries and study the various regions such as North America, Latin America, China, Japan, Asia, and India.

Nitric acid is fuming, colorless, and highly corrosive liquid that is widely used across various Industries. It is highly toxic in nature and cause severe burn injury. They are primarily used in the production of fertilizers such as nitro-phosphate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium phosphate.

The Nitric Acid market in Australia is estimated to account for US$ 843.4 Mn in terms of value and 2152.8 Thousand Tons in terms of volume by the end of 2018

Drivers:

Growing demand of nitric acid for the production of ammonium nitrate, which is widely used as explosives in the mining industry is primarily fueling the market growth of nitric acid.

Market Opportunities

Increasing usage of nitric acid in the metal refining process of separating precious metal from metalliferous materials by dissolving metalliferous materials using hydrolysis process in nitric acid solution is expected to offer as an immense growth opportunity to the market growth.

Recent Developments

Incitec Pivot Ltd

The company engages in various fertilizer research and development program in conjunction with customers and farmers to enhance its product offering

In 2015, the company introduced TITAN 9000 high performance explosives emulsion range including Titan 9000xero technology which was aimed at reducing blast fumes



In the same year, the company also introuced Entec brand products which were aimed at minimizing nitrogen losses to the atmosphere and leaching

Wesfarmers Chemicals, Energy & Fertilisers

The company is focusing on both organic and inorganic growth strategies in order to capitalize on high growth opportunities in Western Australia

In 2014, company expanded its ammonium nitrate facility (260 kilotons) in Kwinana, Western Australia. The approximate installed nitric acid capacity is 210 kilotons for production of ammonium nitrate.



In 2015, company acquired 13.7% interest in Quadrant Energy, a supplier of natural gas in Western Australia

Important Information that can be extracted from the Report: ♦ Assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the growth of the Australia Nitric Acid Market ♦ Successful market entry strategies formulated by emerging market players ♦ Pricing and marketing strategies adopted by established market players ♦ Country-wise assessment of the Australia Nitric Acid Market in key regions ♦ Year-on-Year growth of each market segment over the forecast period 2027

