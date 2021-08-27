Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Blister Packaging Market Share?

Global Blister Packaging Market Research Report initially provides a basic overview of the industry that covers definition, applications and technology, post which the report explores into the international players in the market. The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the market.

Blister packaging is a type of packaging, which is used for small consumer goods products, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals, therefore it is categorized as unit dose packaging. Blister packaging is usually made from thermoforming of plastic sheet to form multiple blisters, a small pocket or cup to hold the product. Blister packs offer cost-efficient packaging solution for protecting the product from tampering and in avoiding exposure to external factors such as temperature, humidity, and others.

The global blister packaging market was pegged at around 2,350 kilo tons, in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period (2019-2027), to surpass 3,400 kilo tons by 2027.

Manufacturers in the packaging industry are aiming towards reducing their overall environmental footprint. For instance, on 5th February 2020, Sonoco introduced its retail blister packaging product, EnviroSense PaperBlister, which is completely made from paper. This all-paper blister package is designed to provide an efficient alternative to conventional thermoformed plastic based packaging, as it bio-degradable as well as it require lesser number of shipping cartons during transportation. Moreover, EnviroSense PaperBlister exhibits lesser weight and more packages per truckload to ship the product same amount of product.

On the basis of product type, in 2018, blister cards accounted for largest market share of 36% in terms of volume, followed by clamshells and face seal blisters, respectively. Blister card is widely used in packing of smaller consumer goods, food products, small medical devices, and pharmaceutical products, owing to their ability to be molded into different shapes and cost-efficiency.

Major companies operating in the global blister packaging market include Amcor PLC, Blisters Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Blisterpak Inc., VisiPak, Sonoco Products Company, Powerpak Industries L.L.C., Clearwater Packaging Inc., Constantia Flexibles GmbH, Westrock Company, and Algus Packaging Inc.

Leading companies such as Nelipak Corporation, Inc. is focused on adopting strategies such as mergers & acquisitions to expand its market presence in the global blister packaging market. For instance, in August 2019, Nelipak Corporation, Inc., one of the leading providers of custom designed packaging products for pharmaceutical and medical device industries and Kohlberg & Company, L.L.C., a New York-based private equity firm together acquired Bemis Healthcare Packaging, a company which is involved in manufacturing of packaging products for pharmaceutical industry. This is expected to boost growth of the global blister packaging market growth over the forecast period.