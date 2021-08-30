Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Protective Coatings Market Share?

Protective Coatings Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2027). The research presents a complete assessment of the market and contains Future trends, Current Growth Factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The report conducted a professional and in-depth analysis of the current situation of the Protective Coatings market, including major players such as manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, and investors. The report also helps you understand the dynamic structure of the Protective Coatings market by identifying and analyzing market segments.

The protective coating is applied to the surface in order to provide protection from harsh environmental conditions that could cause damage. They are widely used across various applications such as electronics products, marine, automotive heavy machinery, power generation, and oil & gas industry, etc. On the basis of resin type, the market is classified into epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, polyester, and alkyd.

The global protective coatings market is projected to reach around US$ 35,707.3 million by the end of 2027, in terms of revenue, growing at CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Drivers:

Increasing construction of new infrastructure and rising spending on the maintenance of the existing infrastructure is expected to drive the market growth of protective coatings. Economies such as India, China, South Africa, and GCC have witnessed a significant increase in infrastructure development due to increasing investment. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, India plans to spend US$ 1.4 trillion on infrastructure by 2025.

Market Trends

Epoxy resin coatings are gaining popularity across the construction industry as they improve durability and resilience. Floor toppings, grouts, crack injection, and adhesives are some of the applications of epoxy resin coatings. Moreover, this coating is also applied to home appliances such as washing machines and refrigerators in order to prevent them from the corrosive environment and enhance aesthetic appeal. Hence, growing demand for epoxy resins coatings is expected to foster the market growth of protective coatings.

Global Protective Coatings Market – Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

Coronavirus is expected to have a significant impact on infrastructure sector. Infrastructure are expected to vulnerable to delays due to supply chain disruptions and unavailability or shortage of workers. Governments across the world are devoting resources to address immediate needs, which in turn has made infrastructure projects take a back seat. This is expected to decrease the demand for protective coating from infrastructure sector. The coronavirus is expected to have a short term impact on protective coatings market. According to Coherent Market Insights, protective coatings market is expected to grow at a lower CAGR between 2020 and 2021.

In Addition, The Years Considered For The Study Are As Follows:

Historical year – 2014 to 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026