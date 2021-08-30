Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Silver Oxide Battery Market Share?

Coherent Market Insights published innovative data entitled Silver Oxide Battery Market. This report uses an exploratory technique, such as primary and secondary research, which helps to discover the desired data. It focuses on a global scenario such as Silver Oxide Battery to learn the global strategy of industries and study the various regions such as North America, Latin America, China, Japan, Asia, and India.

Silver oxide battery consists of silver oxide as positive electrode and zinc as negative electrode. It contains potassium hydroxide or sodium hydroxide as electrolyte. Silver oxide batteries are used widely, owing to its durability and high energy weight ratio.

It is commonly used as miniature power source. Small button silver oxide batteries are widely used in watches, calculators, toys, hearing aids, and photo electric exposure instruments. Larger batteries are used in missiles, submarines, aerospace, and underwater applications.

However, high cost of silver in the silver oxide batteries is a major factor negatively affecting growth of the global silver oxide battery market.

The global silver oxide battery market was valued at US$ 15.55 Billion in 2017 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3% in terms of revenue, over the forecast period (2017 – 2025) to reach US$ 19.70 Billion by 2025.

According to the Battery Association of Japan, sales of silver oxide batteries in Japan in 2016 was 778 million pieces, which increased to 786 million pieces in 2017. Furthermore, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan, sales of silver oxide batteries in Japan was US$ 8.49 million in April 2018.

Growing electronics industry is supporting growth of silver oxide battery market in this region. According to India Brand Equity Fund (IBEF), Government of India, electronics market in India is projected to reach US$ 400 billion 2020 from US$ 100 billion in 2016.

Key players operating in the global silver oxide battery market includes Panasonic Corporation, Energizer Holdings, Maxwell Technologies, Inc., Seiko Instruments Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Sony Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Renata SA, Camelion Battery, and Varta AG.

