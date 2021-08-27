Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Tomato Seeds Market Share?

The most recent research report on Tomato Seeds Market 2021 published by Coherent Market Insights begins with the market description, official report, segmentation, and classification. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market so that perusers can be guided on future opportunities and high-profit ranges within the industry. The report gives a detailed examination of the market structure, considering the current market scene, market share, future market patterns, the number of most market members, the sort of item, the application, and the region.

Tomatoes can be effective for lowering blood pressure, strengthening immune system, and improving skin health. Tomatoes contain potassium, which helps to maintain blood pressure by relaxing the walls of blood vessels. Tomato seeds are a source of Vitamin C, which helps to improve immune health and helps to maintain a healthy skin. Dietary fibers present in tomato seeds help in normalizing bad cholesterol levels. Furthermore, tomato seeds contain digestive amino acids, which can improve the digestion process.

Among plant growth habits, the determinate & semi-determinate segment accounted for the largest market share in the tomato seeds market in 2018. Determinate & semi-determinate tomato plants are shorter in height with strong stems. These tomato types are also called self-topping or self-pruning types. The popular varieties of these tomato seeds include Lizzano F1, Crimson Cherry F1, Crimson Crush, and Crimson Beefsteak.

The price of seeds used for greenhouse-produced tomatoes is comparatively higher than the cost of seeds used in natural environment. Therefore, tomato seed producers have to bear high costs for purchasing tomato seeds suitable for production in greenhouses, which is expected to hamper the market growth.

The global tomato seeds market was valued at US$ 1,022.6 million in 2018, and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5 % in terms of revenue over the forecast period (2019– 2027).

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018, owing to increasing consumption of fresh and processed tomatoes. According to Agricultural Marketing Resource Center, in 2017, the consumption of fresh tomatoes and processed tomatoes in the U.S. was recorded at 20.3 pounds and 73.3 pounds per capita, respectively.

Furthermore, major companies are focused on adopting various strategies such as product launch to enhance their market share. For instance, in January 2018, Hazera Seeds Ltd. launched its hybrid tomato seed “Shanty” in Ethiopia. Through the launch, the company focuses on expanding its presence in Africa.

Players operating in the global tomato seeds market are focused on adopting various growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions to enhance their market share. For instance, in 2018, Bayer AG completed the acquisition of Monsanto Company, an agrochemical & agricultural company based in the U.S. This acquisition is expected to help Bayer AG to enhance its presence in the tomato seeds market.

Major players operating in the global tomato seeds market include, BASF SE, Groupe Limagrain, Syngenta AG, Abundant Seeds Pty Ltd., Sakata Seed Corporation, Bayer AG, Advanta Seeds, Bejo Zaden BV, Enza Zaden, and Takii & Co., Ltd.

