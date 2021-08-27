Which Segment Has The Largest Share In The On The Go Breakfast Products Market?

Coherent Market Insights published innovative data entitled On The Go Breakfast Products Market This report uses an exploratory technique, such as primary and secondary research, which helps to discover the desired data. It focuses on a global scenario such as On The Go Breakfast Products to learn the global strategy of industries and study the various regions such as North America, Latin America, China, Japan, Asia, and India. The latest research study provides market opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support for business intelligence.

On-the-go breakfast products are food products that do not require cooking can be consumed directly. These products category includes sandwiches and burgers, egg meals, bakery products, sausages and salamis, beverages, breakfast bars, and cereal meals. On-the-go breakfast products are highly nutritious and convenient as they contain healthy vegetable, fats, fiber, and fruits to keep full and energized throughout the day.

The global on-the-go breakfast products market is projected to reach around US$ 1.9 billion by the end of 2027, in terms of revenue, growing at CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period (2019-2027).

Drivers

Growing innovation in packaging technology coupled with the rapid shift towards consumption of packaged foods across developed countries such as the U.S., Germany, and the U.K., is fueling the growth of the on-the-go-breakfast food market. Various advanced technologies are encouraging manufacturers to produce and offer convenience to consumers in the form of heat-and-eat meals or instant meal options. Hence, such advancement in technology to produce ready-to-eat products is projected to foster the market growth of on-the-go breakfast product over the forecast period.

On basis of the region, Europe region dominated the global on-the-go breakfast products market in 2018, accounting for 34.8% share in terms of value, followed by North America and Asia Pacific respectively.

Market Restraints

Weak distribution network of on-the-go breakfast products especially across developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil are expected to restrict the market growth of on-the-go breakfast products. Moreover, manufacturers in these regions use selective modes of distribution such as sociality outlets, online selling, and others, in order to deliver their product to consumers which is further projected to hinder the market growth.

Market Opportunities

Growing demand for natural and organic on-the-go foods with additional nutrients value is expected to offer enormous growth opportunity to the market of on-the-go breakfast products over the forecast timeframe. For instance, in September 2018, Cereal Partners Worldwide (CPW), the maker of Nestlé Breakfast Cereals has launched organic versions of its family-favorite brands CHOCAPIC, NESQUIK, and CHEERIOS. The new organic variants contain whole grain as the number one ingredient and are free from artificial colors and preservatives.

Market Trends

Rising trend of offering all-in-one format on-the-go breakfast products by the manufacturer is expected to augment the market growth of on-the-go breakfast over the forecast period. The all-in-one format is a single pack containing all contents such as milk powder separately and other products. For instance, in 2015, Frips GmbH launched organic on-the-go muesli pots under the brand name ‘Milk’n Müsli’ in Germany. Along with muesli, the pot comprises a shot of milk powder and a spoon, and consumers only need to add water before consumption.

Competitive Section:

Key players operating in global on-the-go breakfast products market are Quaker Oats Company, Kellogg Co., General Mills Inc., MOMA, Uncle Toby’s, Bagrry’s India Ltd., Sanitarium, Anchor, Weetabix Ltd., and Nestle S.A.

Few Recent Developments

