Which Segment Has The Largest Share In The Water Treatment Chemicals Market?

The most recent research report on Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2021 published by Coherent Market Insights begins with the market description, official report, segmentation, and classification. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market so that perusers can be guided on future opportunities and high-profit ranges within the industry. The report gives a detailed examination of the market structure, considering the current market scene, market share, future market patterns, the number of most market members, the sort of item, the application, and the region.

Increasing population, urbanization, and economic development have led to increasing demand for fresh water supply to satisfy human need and to support industrial activities. Players operating in the water treatment industry use various methods of water treatment, in order to make water usable for drinking, cooking, industrial activities, irrigation, and other purposes. The particles removed during water treatment process are suspended solids, fungi, viruses, bacteria, minerals, and algae. The water treatment process involves chemical and physical methods.

Key players in the water treatment chemicals market are increasing the prices of water treatment chemicals, which is a major factor restraining the water treatment chemicals market growth. For instance, in 2018, Kemira, a global chemicals company, announced the increase in prices for all polymers, inorganic coagulants, and other products in North America and Latin America market. The company raised the prices of emulsion polymers and dry polymers up to 7%-15%, inorganic coagulants up to 10% -20%, polyamines up to 10%-17%, and polyacrylate dispersants up to 7%-12%.

The global water treatment chemicals market was valued at US$ 30.0 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.6% in terms of revenue over the forecast period (2019– 2027).

In May 2018, BASF merged its wet-end paper and water chemicals business with Solenis. BASF held a 49% share of the combined entity that operates under Solenis and 51% of the shares held by funds managed by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. The combined company intends to operate under Solenis brand. This merger helped BASF to expand its water treatment chemicals business in the global market.

Major players operating in the global water treatment chemicals market include BASF S.E., Suez S.A., Kemira OYJ, BWA Water Additives, Ecolab Inc., Cortec Corporation, DowDuPont Inc., Baker Huges Incorporated, Akzo Nobel N.V., and Solenis LLC.

