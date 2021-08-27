Which Segment Has The Largest Share In The Wireline Services Market?

Wireline Services Market report studied the assessment of worldwide data, competitive analysis, industry players, and their scope. Also analysis the tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, and forecast regions.

Wireline services, also known as electrical cabling technology, is used in the oil and gas industry for reservoir evaluation, pipe recovery activities, and intervention processes. These services involve the usage of multi-strand cables to carry equipment into wells for purposes such as data acquisition and enhancing performance of wells by providing real-time, quantified, and accurate data. Increasing on-going drilling and completion activities is one of the major drivers for growth of the wireline services market. For instance, in 2018, Exxon Mobil Corporation announced its seventh oil discovery offshore at Guyana, drilling at the Pacora-1 exploration well. Moreover, in 2018, Africa Energy Corp.

Cased holes segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period

Among well type, the cased hole segment held a dominant position in the market in 2016 and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The segment is estimated to generate revenue of US$ 15.7 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach US$ 25.8 billion by 2025. Cased hole services comprise executing logging measurements with the help of well chasing or metal piping inserted at the time of well completion activities.

North America held the dominant position in wireline services market in 2017.

North America held a dominant position in the market in 2017, and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The market in North America is estimated to generate revenue of US$ 9.3 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach US$ 15.8 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are major countries contributing to the growth of North America wireline services market, owing to increasing number of well completions in North America. According to the Baker Hughe’s worldwide rig count, from the total of 1918 oil rigs worldwide, North America accounts for around 985 rigs. The region has large number of advanced oil rigs with various technologies integrated for effective monitoring and maintenance, which is propelling demand for wireline services. Furthermore, presence of leading market players in North America is another factor fueling growth of the wireline services market.

Major players operating in the global wireline services market include GE Oil & Gas Corporation, Superior Energy Services Inc., FMC Technologies Inc., Pioneer Energy Services Corporation, Schlumberger Limited, C&J Energy Services Inc., Allied-Horizontal Wireline Services LLC., Weatherford International, and Halliburton Company.

In Addition, The Years Considered For The Study Are As Follows:

Historical year – 2014 to 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

