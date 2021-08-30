Who Are The Key Players In Canned Mushroom Market?

Canned Mushroom Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2027). The research presents a complete assessment of the market and contains Future trends, Current Growth Factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The report conducted a professional and in-depth analysis of the current situation of the Canned Mushroom market, including major players such as manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, and investors. The report also helps you understand the dynamic structure of the Canned Mushroom market by identifying and analyzing market segments.

Canned mushroom are made from fresh mushroom by trimming, washing, and sorting and stored into sealed container. Specific temperature or heat is provide to these to assure preservation of the mushrooms. Canned mushrooms contain high quality protein and essential nutrients, which are an important part of a healthy diet.

Canned mushrooms provide nutrients ranging from protein, B vitamins and vitamin C, fiber, calcium, and minerals. Salt or monosodium glutamate and ascorbic acid is added to these mushrooms to improve its shelf life.

According to a Coherent Market Insights’ study, global canned mushroom market was valued at US$ 9.7 billion in 2017 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 4.6% between 2017 and 2025. This significant growth in the canned mushroom market due to rising consumer awareness about nutritional value and health benefits of mushroom across the globe.

For instance, according to National Horticulture Board (NHB), protein in mushroom has high digestibility around 60-70% and it contains amino acids used as a healthy food. Furthermore, canned mushrooms are available throughout all the seasons of the year. Therefore, this is another major factor driving growth of the market.

North America canned mushroom market was valued at US$ 2.6 Billion in 2017. The U.S. held major market share in the North America canned mushroom market. High production and consumption of processed mushroom such as canned mushroom is increasing in North America and this is expected to positively impact on the total canned mushroom market.

For instance, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics (USDA), in the U.S., total mushroom market was valued at US$ 1.2 billion in 2016 with production of different mushrooms including varieties such as oyster mushrooms and shiitake grew by 4% from 2015 and reached to 25.4 million pounds with a sales value of US$ 92.6 million in 2016.

Key players operating in the canned mushroom market includes Costa Group, Okechamp SA., Monterey Mushrooms Inc., Greenyard, Prochamp, The Mushroom Company, Monaghan Mushrooms, Muniraj Mushroom Farm, Dhruv Agro, and Shanghai Finc Food Co., Ltd.

