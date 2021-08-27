Who Are The Key Players In Cladding Systems Market?

Cladding Systems Market report studied the assessment of worldwide data, competitive analysis, industry players, and their scope. Also analysis the tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, and forecast regions.

“Before Buying Check Our Discount For Your Better Business”

Great savings for you 2000$ Discount On Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/399

Cladding systems are used to give a final finish to the building exteriors. They help to protect the building from dust, rain, snow, wind, and other external factors. Moreover, cladding systems are used for building decorations and make buildings visually appealing. The lifespan of building also increases on application of cladding. Though it is not a load bearing component, it contributes in diverting wind and snow loads. It also provides thermal and sound insulation, thereby increasing energy savings associated with air conditioning.

The global cladding systems market is estimated to surpass US$ 311.18 Bn by the end of 2027 in terms of revenue, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Drivers

The growing infrastructure and construction sectors is expected to drive the market growth of the cladding systems. Cladding systems are used in several construction activities for providing a protective layer to the original structure of the building. These layers provide weather resistance, thermal insulation, and enhance the aesthetic look of the building.

Market Restraints

Cladding systems are majorly manufactured from raw materials such as steel, copper, aluminum, fiber cement, natural stones, and plastic panels. However, prices of these raw materials depend on several factors such as supply, demand, and cost of transportation across various regions. Thus, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials is expected to hamper growth of the cladding systems market.

Market Trends

The key players in the market are focusing on offering a wide range of colors and patterns of cladding systems, so that they can match and enhance the aesthetic appearance of the building facades. For instance, since September 2014, DuPont started producing Corian, an exterior cladding material, in over 21 colors.

Global Cladding Systems Market – Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

COVID-19 has significantly disrupted the global construction and infrastructure development industry. This can be attributed to several factors such as lack of availability of skilled laborers, nationwide lockdown, sealed international borders, and shortage of funds for infrastructure development due to shifting priority towards the healthcare sector. Furthermore, fluctuating prices of crude oil and petroleum due to economic and political instability have severely impacted the supply chain for cladding systems across the globe.

Competitive Section

Key players operating in the global cladding systems market include Arconic Corporation, Boral Limited, CSR Limited, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Etex Group, DuPont, Hindalco Industries Limited, Nichiha Corporation, Tata Steel Limited, Glen-Gery Corporation, Kajaria Ceramics Limited, Glittek Granites, FunderMax, Greenlam Industries Ltd., and Cold Steel Corporation.