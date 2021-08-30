Who Are The Key Players In Mozzarella Cheese Market?

The most recent research report on Mozzarella Cheese Market 2021 published by Coherent Market Insights begins with the market description, official report, segmentation, and classification. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market so that perusers can be guided on future opportunities and high-profit ranges within the industry. The report gives a detailed examination of the market structure, considering the current market scene, market share, future market patterns, the number of most market members, the sort of item, the application, and the region.

Mozzarella cheese is a low fat cheese. Increasing awareness regarding health issues caused by food containing high fats and calories such as cardiovascular diseases has led to high preference for mozzarella cheese. The global mozzarella cheese market is projected to reach US$ 51.50 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to focus of key players in the market on offering various mozzarella cheese products. For instance, WhiteWave Foods Company’s ‘Horizon Organic’ brand offers organic mozzarella string cheese.

Among applications, the commercial use segment is expected to gain a significant market share during the forecast period, owing to increasing numbrer of Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) throughout the world. For instance, as of December 2018, Pizza Hut had a total of 18,431 restaurants worldwide. Moroever, increasing working population is also expected to boost demand for QSRs and other on-the-go meal outlets.

Moreover, in May 2019, Arla completed acquisition of processed cheese business in the Middle East from Mondelez International, Inc. (the Kraft cheese brand). The acquisition gives Arla full ownership of a state-of-the-art cheese production site in Bahrain. This is expected to offer growth opportunity to Arla to expand the company’s cheese production in Middle East and Africa.

Major players operating in the global mozzarella cheese market include, The Kraft Heinz Company, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Groupe Lactalis S.A., Grande Cheese Company, Arla Foods Inc., BelGioioso Cheese Inc., Granarolo S.p.A, Saputo Cheese USA Inc., Sargento Foods Inc., and Organic Valley.

♦ Assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the growth of the Mozzarella Cheese Market ♦ Successful market entry strategies formulated by emerging market players ♦ Pricing and marketing strategies adopted by established market players ♦ Country-wise assessment of the Mozzarella Cheese Market in key regions ♦ Year-on-Year growth of each market segment over the forecast period 2027

