Who Are The Key Players In The Diabetic Footwear Market ?

Diabetic Footwear Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2027). The research presents a complete assessment of the market and contains Future trends, Current Growth Factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The report conducted a professional and in-depth analysis of the current situation of the Diabetic Footwear market, including major players such as manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, and investors. The report also helps you understand the dynamic structure of the Diabetic Footwear market by identifying and analyzing market segments.

Diabetes is a chronic disease caused by lack or lower levels of insulin in the body. A person suffering from diabetes may develop sores, abscesses, ulcers, or loss of sensation in parts of the body, predominantly in feet. The exceptional design of diabetic footwear aids in protecting the patient’s feet from injuries. According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 1980, the number of diabetic patients was108 Mn, which in reached 422 Mn in 2014. Primary reason behind this growth in number is the busy lifestyle of urban society along with increased intake of sugar and other artificial sweeteners.

Global diabetic footwear market is largely driven by the rising cases of diabetes, increased spending on diabetes treatment, and growing geriatric population, characterized by high incidence of diabetes.

Men were the biggest end users of diabetic footwear globally in 2016. According to a report by National Health Service, males are more prone to diabetes and need to gain far less weight than females to develop the disease. However, women are expected to be the fastest growing end users of diabetic footwear during the forecast period. Diabetic footwear products include sandals, shoes, and slippers. Availability of diabetic footwear in different models gained them wide acceptance among the public for use in any occasion.

Large geriatric population in North America and Europe accounted for a rise in number of diabetic cases in these regions. According to Population Reference Bureau, Statistics Canada and EU, geriatric population reported in North America was 51 million and 94 million in Europe. The aforementioned factor is expected to propel the market growth in North America over the forecast period.

The global diabetic footwear market was valued at US$ 5,331.8 Mn in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.86%, in terms of revenue, during 2017 – 2025.

Asia Pacific and North America accounted for major shares in the global diabetic footwear market, both in terms of revenue and volume, in 2016 and are expected to dominate over the forecast period. However, lack of awareness among people in rural areas of emerging economies and premium pricing is a major restraint for the market growth, especially in Asia Pacific.

Major Players in the Global Diabetic Footwear Market

Some of the major players in the global diabetic footwear market include Podartis S.r.l., Aetrex Worldwide Inc., Orthofeet Inc., Etonic Shoes, Drew Shoe, Dr. Comfort, DARCO International, Duna S.r.l, and Hong Kong Grace Shoes, among others.