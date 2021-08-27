Who Are The Key Players In The Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market ?

Who Are The Key Players In The Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market ?

Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2027). The research presents a complete assessment of the market and contains Future trends, Current Growth Factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The report conducted a professional and in-depth analysis of the current situation of the Diesel Exhaust Fluid market, including major players such as manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, and investors. The report also helps you understand the dynamic structure of the Diesel Exhaust Fluid market by identifying and analyzing market segments.

Diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) is an odorless, colorless, and non-flammable mixture of 32.5% urea and 67.5% deionized water. The standardized AUS 32 form is used as a consumable in selective catalytic reduction (SCR) in order to lower Nitrous oxide (NOx) concentration in the diesel exhaust emissions from diesel engines. DEF vaporizes and decomposes into ammonia and carbon dioxide inside the exhaust pipe that react with oxygen and detrimental nitrogen oxides inside the vehicle’s selective catalytic reduction (SCR) catalyst.

Stringent NOx emission regulations in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific is major factor propelling growth of the global DEF market. Moreover, increasing demand for commercial vehicles fuelled by substantial growth of automotive industry globally and technological advancement in selective catalytic reduction technology such as implementation of catalytic converter, are driving growth of the global DEF market.

North America accounted for highest market share in global diesel exhaust fluid market in 2016 and the region is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The growth of North America diesel exhaust fluid market is mainly driven by stringent regulations of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on emission of diesel engine exhaust gases. In the U.S., emission from vehicles is regulated by EPA’s Clean Air Act. EPA sets a limit of 0.20 grams emitted per brake horsepower-hour (g/bhp-hr). Moreover, EPA has set a minimum fluid interval of 4000 miles for light duty vehicles and light duty trucks. Such factors are playing important role for North America market growth.

According to Coherent Market Insights study, the global diesel exhaust fluid market was valued at US$ 10.96 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach to US$ 24.90 billion by witnessing a CAGR of 9.72%, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period (2017 – 2025).

North America held highest market share of 55.38% in the global diesel exhaust fluid market, in 2016 and the region is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Owing to favorable growth of OEM sector especially in Europe and Asia Pacific, these regions are expected to indicate significant growth in the market over the forecast period.

Major Players in the Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market

The major players operating in the global diesel exhaust fluid market includes Yara International, BASF SE, CF Industries Holdings Inc., Agrium Inc., Cummins Inc., Shell ROTELLA (Royal Dutch Shell Inc.), Mitsui Chemicals Inc. and KOST USA.

