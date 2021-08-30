Who Are The Key Players In The Geosteering Market ?

This report calculates the Geosteering Market size, future trends, demand, revenue, price, growth, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors, and forecast (2021-2027). The competition in the global Geosteering industry is analyzed, taking into consideration price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market concentration rate, competitive situations and trends, expansion, merger and acquisition, and market shares of top companies.

Great savings for you 2000$ Discount On Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/3030

[Note: *The PDF Brochure Includes

1) Table of Content (ToC),

2) Research Framework of the actual report, and

3) Research Methodology adopted for it.]

Global geosteering market was valued at US$ 7,776.4 Mn in 2018, increasing from US$ 7,218.7 Mn in 2017. By 2027, the market is projected to reach US$ 17,071.2 Mn, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period (2019–2027). Among tools, rotary steerable systems segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Rotating steerable systems are available in the market at high cost and owning the system increases initial cost and maintenance cost.

Software segment held dominant position in the market in 2017

Among components, the software segment held dominant position in the global geosteering market in 2017 and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Geosteering software offers reservoir modeling and analysis tool that incorporates all available geological and geophysical data into a clean, easy-to-use multifaceted display. The software also contains quality control tools for geostatistical mapping and characterization, which reduces drilling time, dogleg severity, and increases well length in a zone. Moreover, geosteering software can create 3D visualization for reservoir characterization, petrophysical characterization, and visualization for analyzing the qualities of the reservoir.

Global Geosteering Market: Key Players

Major players operating in the global geosteering industry include Cougar Drilling Solutions, Emerson Paradigm Holding LLC, Schlumberger Limited, GeoSteering Technologies, Petrolink, Geo-Steering Solutions Inc., Halliburton, Exlog, Geotech Logging Services LLC, United Oil & Gas Consulting Ltd., HMG Software, Horizontal Solutions International, Maxwell Dynamics, Terracosm Software, LLC, LMKR, Rogii Inc., and Lloyd’s Register Group Services Ltd.

Request Free Sample Report Important Information that can be extracted from the Report: ♦ Assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the growth of the Geosteering Market ♦ Successful market entry strategies formulated by emerging market players ♦ Pricing and marketing strategies adopted by established market players ♦ Country-wise assessment of the Geosteering Market in key regions ♦ Year-on-Year growth of each market segment over the forecast period 2027 Thousands Of Companies Use Our Reports To Understand Their Markets Go Through Our Trusted Clients List: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/trusted-by

In Addition, The Years Considered For The Study Are As Follows:

Historical year – 2014 to 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026