Who should rule Berlin? – Sounds in tight rhythm

Berlin (dpa) – Who will rule Berlin in the future is still open, but explorations between possible coalition partners continue at a steady pace.

After the first talks to which the SPD, as the winner of the elections, first invited the Greens and then the left, the next meeting took place on Monday morning. A good week after the House of Representatives elections, the exploratory teams of the SPD and the CDU met for the first time to probe where there are similarities and where there are differences that could conflict with the joint government work.

A little later, the Greens and the Left met, who already know each other well from the common red-red-green government coalition, but disagree on some important points, such as the referendum on the expropriation of large real estate companies. : The Left are in favor, the Greens more skeptical. The SPD and FDP announced their first exploratory meeting for Monday afternoon.

The FDP is the smallest interlocutor in terms of electoral results, but could be decisive if the mayor-designate Franziska Giffey does not agree to the continuation of the coalition with the Greens and the Left. In purely mathematical terms, the Social Democrats could govern jointly with the CDU and the FDP as well as with the Greens and the FDP. Principal candidate Giffey had left the question of the coalition open during the election campaign.

CDU President Kai Wegner told “Berliner Morgenpost” (Monday) that the SPD must decide whether there will be “business as usual” with the Greens and the left or a new alliance with the CDU and the FDP. “If the SPD was serious about what it said during the election campaign, then there are very many similarities with our election platform.”

In the next few days there will be a number of exploratory rounds: the CDU and the Greens are expected to meet on Thursday; The Greens and the FDP also want to meet on Thursday. The Greens initially proposed it on Tuesday, but the FDP canceled – according to a party spokesperson for organizational reasons alone.

Another round of talks with the participation of the SPD is also scheduled for Wednesday. Then the Social Democrats want to meet the Greens again. A second meeting between the SPD and the left is also planned. The exploratory teams have undertaken not to make public what has been discussed and possibly also debated. This should make it easier for you to move forward in good company. Because SPD chairman Giffey announced that the explorations would be completed by mid-October if possible. If she is successful, the new Senate should be in place in December.