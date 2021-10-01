Who with whom? Berlin SPD explores with four parts

Berlin (dpa) – Less than a week after the election to the Berlin House of Representatives, explorations to form a government have begun.

The leaders of the winner of the SPD elections around the designated mayor Franziska Giffey first spoke with the Greens on Friday. The meeting at the SPD regional office lasted five and a half hours, nothing was known about the specific content.

Green candidate Bettina Jarasch assessed the meeting positively and spoke of a constructive exchange afterwards. “There were also points of conflict on some issues,” she said. “We talked about it very constructively and we were solution-oriented. And it has been shown that there can be solutions. I do not see any problem where there cannot be solutions. The two sides wanted to meet again next week.

On Friday, the SPD wanted to probe with the left what would be the intersections for a possible start of coalition negotiations. Monday, exploratory rounds are planned first with the CDU and then with the FDP.

SPD keeps options open

The SPD won the elections last Sunday despite its worst post-war result of 21.4% – ahead of reinforced Greens, CDU, Left, AfD and FDP barely better than in 2016. Giffey can choose the coalition partner. Various tripartite alliances are possible: The SPD could form a coalition with the Greens and the Left, but also with the CDU and the FDP or with the Greens and the FDP.

Giffey had left open the question of the coalition during the electoral campaign and had thus turned against the Greens and the Left, who have co-led since 2016. They want to continue the coalition. The CDU and FDP also see opportunities to forge an alliance with the SPD. The leader of the CDU party and the parliamentary group Kai Wegner has already made it clear that he does not see much in common with the Greens. The option of an alliance with the SPD and the FDP would therefore remain for the Union.

“We have prepared very well to discuss our key issues based on our electoral platform,” Giffey said before the explorations began. In addition to subjects such as construction, education, economy, administration and security, the focus is on “cross-cutting issues such as climate protection, the diverse, family-friendly, liveable and sustainable city” .

Giffey wants to propose to the executive of the SPD by mid-October with whom she will then start coalition negotiations. It is conceivable that after the first rounds, further exploratory meetings with the other four parties will follow in order to continue the thread of the conversation. By the end of the year, according to Giffey’s goal, the new coalition should be in place and the Senate should be able to begin its work.