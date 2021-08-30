Whole Exome Sequencing Market is Blossoming with Eminent Key Players like Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Brooks Automation, Inc. (GENEWIZ, Inc.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Stratos Genomics

The Whole Exome Sequencing Market was valued at US$ 755.68 million in 2018 and it is projected to reach US$ 3,812.0 million in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2019 to 2027.

Whole exome is a genomic technique for sequencing all of the protein-coding region of genes in a genome. Whole exome sequencing (WES) is available to patients who are searching for a unifying diagnosis for multiple medical conditions. Exome sequencing using exome enrichment can efficiently detect coding variants across a wide range of applications, including population genetics, genetic disease and cancer studies. The growth of the global whole exome sequencing market is attributed to the reduction in time and cost for sequencing, rising need of molecular diagnosis and increasing application in drug discovery. However, ethical, social and legal concerns for whole exome sequencing and dearth of highly skilled professionals are the major factor hindering the market growth.

Whole Exome Sequencing Market Top Leading Vendors :-

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Centogene AG

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Psomagen, Inc. (previuosly Macrogen Corp.)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Brooks Automation, Inc. (GENEWIZ, Inc.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Stratos Genomics

Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market – by Product & Services

Systems

Kits

Services

Sequencing Services

Data Analysis (Bioinformatics)

Other Services

Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market – by Technology

Sequencing By Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Other Technologies

Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market – by Application

Diagnostics

Cancer Diagnostics

Monogenic (Mendelian) Disorders Diagnostics

Monogenic Types of Diabetes Diagnostics

HIV Diagnostics

Other Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Personalized Medicine

Others

Geographically, the global Whole Exome Sequencing market has been fragmented across the world into different regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa based on productivity.

Collectively, this research Whole Exome Sequencing Market report offers complete and accurate guidelines for shaping the future of businesses. Likewise, this analytical study helps to make well-informed business decisions. Different leading companies have been profiled to get up-to-date data from the successful companies. Additionally, it covers the sales strategies, growth strategies, and some standard operating procedures. The notable feature of this research report is, it includes feedback from different global clients and investors which helps to plan the new approaches for upcoming years.

The global Whole Exome Sequencing market has been elaborated by considering the impact of SWOT and Porter’s five analysis. This insightful research study serves as the best guide to various investors, business owners, decision makers, and policymakers.

