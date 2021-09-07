Whole Exome Sequencing Market is Thriving Worldwide at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2019 to 2027 with Brooks Automation, Inc., Centogene AG, Psomagen, Inc. , Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Stratos Genomics

The Whole Exome Sequencing Marketwas valued at US$ 755.68 million in 2018 and it is projected to reach US$ 3,812.0 million in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2019 to 2027.

Whole exome is a genomic technique for sequencing all of the protein-coding region of genes in a genome. Whole exome sequencing (WES) is available to patients who are searching for a unifying diagnosis for multiple medical conditions. Exome sequencing using exome enrichment can efficiently detect coding variants across a wide range of applications, including population genetics, genetic disease and cancer studies. The growth of the global whole exome sequencing market is attributed to the reduction in time and cost for sequencing, rising need of molecular diagnosis and increasing application in drug discovery. However, ethical, social and legal concerns for whole exome sequencing and dearth of highly skilled professionals are the major factor hindering the market growth.

Key Players of Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Centogene AG

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Psomagen, Inc. (previuosly Macrogen Corp.)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Brooks Automation, Inc. (GENEWIZ, Inc.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Stratos Genomics

Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market – by Product & Services

Systems

Kits

Services

Sequencing Services

Data Analysis (Bioinformatics)

Other Services

Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market – by Technology

Sequencing By Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Other Technologies

Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market – by Application

Diagnostics

Cancer Diagnostics

Monogenic (Mendelian) Disorders Diagnostics

Monogenic Types of Diabetes Diagnostics

HIV Diagnostics

Other Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Personalized Medicine

Others

The Insight Partners has recently announced the addition of a new research report to its database entitled Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market. It provides a clear understanding of the subject and has accumulated demanding primary and secondary research techniques. These two methods anticipate the collaboration of accurate data related to market dynamics, historical events and the current scenario. In addition, the report also has a SWOT that regulates the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats that affect different market segments in general.

Geographically, a well-developed infrastructure of the global Whole Exome Sequencing market, its knowledge, the regulatory framework are some of the factors that are driving the global market of North Americans, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and the Latin Americans The market is improving rapidly due to the growing Whole Exome Sequencing industry in these regions and is the main driver of market growth.

