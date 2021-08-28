Whole of Life Assurance Market Report- Impact of COVID-19 | Industry Shares, Professional & Technical Industry Vision -2026

The analysis covered in the Whole of Life Assurance Market Business Report clearly depicts the various market segments that can see the fastest business development during the estimated forecasting framework. Various steps were taken to generate this report, and input from a professional team of researchers, analysts, and forecasters was used here. Conduct background analysis and supplier participation analysis. Whole of Life Assurance Market Report analysis and competitor analysis help the company determine the range of its products to consumers in terms of size, color, design, and price.

Whole of life assurance accounts for the second-largest share of the protection market. The whole of life market grew in 2019. The majority of policies sold are guaranteed acceptance, and tend to be sold unadvised. Changes to electronic communications are bound to make it harder to reach out to potential customers. Meanwhile, independent financial advisors dominate the underwritten space. COVID-19 has led to delays in completing sales and has forced life insurers to tighten their underwriting guidelines. The market is anticipated to dip in 2020 before returning to growth.

The report provides an in-depth assessment of the whole of life market, looking at current and historical market size with regards to changes in contracts and premiums. It examines how whole of life products are distributed, and highlights key changes in the competitive landscape, as well as the proposition of the key market players. It provides five-year forecasts of contracts and premiums to 2024, and discusses how the market, distribution, and products offered are likely to change in the future, as well as the reasons for these changes. The scope of this report covers the market for individual regular premiums only.

– The whole of life market grew in 2019 to reach £105.6m in new business premiums. Growth was driven by sales of guaranteed acceptance (over-50s) policies.

– SunLife is by far the largest provider of whole of life policies, with a 39.9% stake of the market in terms of contracts sold in 2018.

– COVID-19 has led to delays generating sales, due to challenges obtaining physical medical examinations and GP reports (underwritten policies) and issues processing paper-based applications (guaranteed acceptance over-50s policies).

– Examine the size of the whole of life assurance market.

– Learn about the short-term and longer-term implications of COVID-19 on the market.

– Understand the influence of other factors on growth.

