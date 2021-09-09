Why the September 7th earthquake worries Mexico

(Mexico City) The 7.1 magnitude earthquake that struck part of Mexico on Tuesday rekindled concerns about a larger earthquake in a high pressure seismic area as it has not trembled since 1911.

Posted on Sep 9, 2021 4:38 PM

Tuesday’s earthquake killed and damaged homes, hospitals, businesses and hotels, mainly in the tourist port of Acapulco on the Pacific coast.

Mexico is experiencing intense seismic activity due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire that connects America with Asia and where most of the earthquakes occur on the planet.

The country still remembers the 7.1 magnitude earthquake on September 19, 2017, in which 369 people were killed, mostly in the capital.

On the same day, 1985, Mexico City was devastated by multiple earthquakes that claimed more than 10,000 lives.

Where was the earthquake strongest on Tuesday?

The epicenter was 11 km southeast of Acapulco in the southern state of Guerrero. This region often experiences tremors due to the interplay of the coconut and North American tectonic plates.

“The Cocos Plate, which lies under the sea, is constantly trying to get through under North America. It is on the continental plate that most of the Mexican territory is located, ”explains Arturo Iglesias, head of the National Seismological Service.

Within the subduction zone of these plates is the “Guerrero Fault”, a 230-kilometer strip of land between Acapulco and Papanoa, a coastal town further north.

Why is this recent earthquake cause for concern?

Although it is impossible to predict earthquakes, the “Guerrero Fault” is cause for concern as it has not seen a major earthquake since 1911.

“This is an area off the Guerrero coast that has not seen a major earthquake in a while. There is no certainty, it is all a matter of statistics, ”said Dr. Ana María Soler, director of the Museum of Geophysics at the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

110 years have passed without an earthquake, and they usually happen in the same place every 30 or 50 years. This frequency has already been exceeded.

Arturo Iglesias

Although an earthquake cannot be foreseen, experts assume that one large or several small earthquakes could occur there.

What could happen in the “Guerrero Rift”?

“The northwestern edge of the breach already broke in an earthquake in 2014, so the remnants of the breach could trigger an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8. But there could also be several weaker earthquakes, ”says Iglesias.

However, the expert explains that the frequency of earthquakes in this region could be much longer than initially assumed.

“This area is known to have significant seismic potential so we have an early warning system for Mexico City,” he notes.