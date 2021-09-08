Why there is less vaccination in the East

Berlin (dpa) – Now vaccinate quickly – or it will be a bad autumn Corona: virologist Christian Drosten first made this appeal, then Eastern Commissioner Marco Wanderwitz agreed.

Nationwide corona vaccination rates are not enough to end the pandemic – but they are particularly low in East Germany. The national tail light Saxony is almost 20 percentage points behind the leader Bremen. Why is that? And what can we do? The answers are not so simple and yet politically explosive.

How are the vaccination rates in the East?

In Saxony, the figures of the Robert Koch Institute were fully vaccinated until Monday inclusive 52.6% of the population – in Bremen 71.5%. Brandenburg was also below the national average of 61.4% with 55.6%, as were Thuringia with 56.5% and Saxony-Anhalt with 58.4%. Only Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania achieved 60.0% and therefore almost the average.

Why is that?

Commissioner Est Wanderwitz, himself from Saxony, speculated in the newspapers of the Funke media group in mid-August: “There is a clear link between the approval of the AfD and the rejection of vaccinations. It cannot be argued. When the CDU politician again warned of the “dramatic conditions” due to the increase in incidents in the east and suggested “stricter measures for unvaccinated people,” the parliamentary group leader AfD from Thuringia, Björn Höcke, objected to this: “The man has no idea of ​​the east: Yes, live here freedom-loving people who are fed up with paternalism once and for all and take self-determined decisions about their life and health – and that’s a good thing! “

What role do AfD supporters play in the vaccination rate?

According to the “Covid-19 in Saxony” study from the Technical University of Dresden in June, there are an above-average number of vaccine skeptics in the state. In total, “12% even state that they are“ under no circumstances ”vaccinated, against a little less than five percent nationally. And it is “these Saxons who are located to the right of the center or who lean towards the AfD, much more often of the opinion that they” have “a tendency not” or “absolutely not to be vaccinated”. The author of the study, Hans Vorländer, even makes a regional distinction within the state. “It’s obvious if you look at the election results: in areas of Saxony with higher AfD shares, vaccination skepticism is more widespread,” said Vorländer of the German news agency.

Isn’t the case quite different?

Other experts are reluctant to comment on the causes of the low vaccination rates. When asked, the Robert Koch Institute simply replied: “We cannot help here. We cannot speculate on development either. From the point of view of the Thuringian Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, the causes are “not empirically proven”. Spokesman Matthias Streit suspected that several points were certainly playing a role, such as the willingness to vaccinate in certain regions and commuting to work.

Hamburg health economist Jonas Schreyögg also told dpa: “I can’t give you a clear reason why this is different in the east.” The data situation is weak and the number of respondents in the east of the regular survey conducted by its Hamburg center for health economics is too low. Schreyögg sees a link with doubts about vaccine quality: “Especially in the East, only 54% of our survey say they are confident in the safety of the vaccine.” In western and northern Germany, according to the survey, it is 64%. “Structural aspects could also play a role, ie the range of vaccinations available from doctors or in vaccination centers,” said the scientist. But, according to him, there is also a lack of data on this subject. Incidentally, the confidence and vaccination rates are also relatively low in Bavaria.

What are the consequences of the low vaccination rate?

Schreyögg is clear: “If the vaccination rate remains so low in the east, but also in some districts of Bavaria, this will of course have an effect on the incidence.” Because we now see “mainly an incidence of unvaccinated.” The RKI currently shows case numbers for the eastern federal states below the national average – moreover, from the point of view of the Saxon Ministry of Social Affairs, a possible explanation for the lower interest in vaccinations. However, last autumn and winter have shown, especially in Saxony and Thuringia, that the situation can deteriorate quickly.

Where can politics start now?

“Vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate”, political scientist Vorländer from Dresden also considers the policy mantra correct. Simple vaccination offers are useful, for example in front of the Aue football stadium or at Ikea – maybe the free bratwurst for pikes will also help. After the end of the school holidays in Saxony, vaccination rates could now increase, suspected Vorländer. “But there are the staunch opponents of vaccination, the fierce critics of the whole measure, who can hardly be reached,” said Vorländer of the dpa. There is a “model of resistance” in the Ore Mountains, for example. Overcoming that would be extremely difficult. “You can’t beat the tough guys,” Vorlander said.