Wire Rope Sling Market Emerging Technologies and Innovations – Key Players Lift-All, Super Slings Inc., Midco Sling, UNIROPE LTD., Page Wire Rope and more, Forecast 2028 Wire rope sling market will grow at a CAGR of 3.70% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028

Wire rope sling market will grow at a CAGR of 3.70% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Rising favourable technical advances by government is an essential factor driving the wire rope sling market.

Market Scenario

Wire rope sling is a type of significant piece of rigging hardware which is used in lifting and hoisting activities. It is extensively used in numerous sectors and also helps in attaching the load to the lifting device and are also accessible in a wide range of settings supporting a wide variety of apps. It is a solid equipment which is ideal for heavy duty jobs such as carrying, load anchoring, towing, and loading. They are utility-oriented wire rope assemblies used for climbing and crane operation and are generally made from steel wire ropes with terminations at the end.

Rising marine industry is a crucial factor accelerating the market growth, also it has an imperative rigging feature in the manufacturing industry as it involves substantial heavy duty charging and heavy object moving which increases the demand for wire rope sling, they are also resistant to adverse conditions such as humidity, fire, UV and most chemicals and have an excellent resistance to abrasion and heat and can therefore be used in extreme conditions and temperatures which acts as the major factors among others boosting the wire rope sling market.

Segmentation:

On the basis of design, the wire rope sling market is segmented into eye and eye slings, bridle slings and nine-part slings.

Based on end-use, the wire rope sling market is segmented into offshore service equipment, installation of oilfield drilling, subsea lifting application and construction and industrial lifting.

Based on sales channel, the wire rope sling market is segmented into direct sales and distributor.

The wire rope sling market is also segmented on the basis of product into 8-part braided slings, cable laid slings, tri-flex slings and other types.

The major players covered in the Wire Rope Sling Market report are:

The major players covered in wire rope sling market report are Lift-All, Super Slings Inc., Midco Sling, UNIROPE LTD., Page Wire Rope, Mid-America Rigging L.L.C., WireCo WorldGroup, CERTEX, Holloway Houston Inc., Gunnebo Industries AB, Bishop Lifting Products, Ashley Sling, Inc., Slingmax Rigging Solutions and Midco Sling, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Wire Rope Sling Introduction and Market Overview

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Wire Rope Sling Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Wire Rope Sling Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Wire Rope Sling Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 Wire Rope Sling Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Wire Rope Sling Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Wire Rope Sling Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Wire Rope Sling Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Wire Rope Sling Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Wire Rope Sling Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

