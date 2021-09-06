Wired Interface Market Demands, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Size, Trends and Revenue by Forecast 2028 Wired interface market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 14.40% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028

Market Scenario

Wired interface generally requires a physical wire connection for communication. These wires are connected from mouse, PC to display and other components. Most of the wired connection use ethernet cable for transmission. The wired interface provides faster speed when compared to wireless interface. It is usually used in traditional office and institutional setup.

The high adoption of wired interface connectivity owing to the low data streaming/transferring capacity of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technology is the main factor that will fuel the wired interface market growth rate during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Also, growing need for networking and connection with laptops, displays, projector is also positively impacting the growth of the target market.

Segmentation:

Wired interface market is segmented on the basis of component type and device type. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of component type, the wired interface market is segmented into USB wired interface, hdmi wired interface, displayport wired interface and thunderbolt wired interface. USB wired interface is further segmented into USB type C wired interface and other USB type wired interface.

The device type segment of the wired interface is segmented into smartphone, tablet, laptop and desktop PCS, TV, virtual reality, drones, gaming consoles, external hard disks, cameras, projector, wearable, multimedia device and home theatre systems and power bank.

The major players covered in the Wired Interface Market report are:

The major players covered in the wired interface market report are Koch Industries, Inc., Amphenol Corporation, Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd., Mouser Electronics, Inc., STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, TE Connectivity, ROHM CO. LTD., HIROSE ELECTRIC CO. LTD., Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, Analog Devices Inc., Diodes Incorporated, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Silicon Laboratories, Maxim Integrated, Orbital Energy Group and Yamaichi Electronics Co. Ltd., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

