With iOS 15, your iPhone can be located even when it’s off

Apple innovates a little more with each version of its mobile operating system iOs for its smartphones and tablets. The latest support for Apple’s operating system is now available and implementation has already begun on some of the brand’s terminals. A new feature has been announced on the web that will delight many iPhone owners.

Now it’s possible with iOs 15, Apple’s latest mobile operating system support, to be able to locate a phone even when it’s turned off. It is a small revolution that brings the brand to the block and that was not possible until the recent past. Generally well-introduced sources still report that the owner of an iPhone with iOs 15 can, if desired, disable this feature.

Now you no longer need to worry if your iPhone gets lost or shuts down and you no longer know where you are at the same time if your terminal is running on the latest Apple OS support. This is possible because when you turn off your iPhone, it goes into an extreme power saving mode equivalent to that of Apple beacons. Thus, the iPhone can continue to identify the terminals that are in its environment. The iPhone will be able to send an approximate position using the network of a nearby Apple device (Mac, iPhone, iPad). A functionality similar to that of Airtag.