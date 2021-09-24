Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Trends, Demand, Industry Report, Leading Companies, Growth and Opportunities 2021-2026

Global Women’s Health Therapeutics Market

Therapeutics is defined as the treatment & care of patient for the purpose of both preventing and combating disease or injury. Women’s health therapeutics includes precautionary measures for the various disorders associated with the women population. These disorders vary from oncology, urological, menopause, reproductive, and other healthcare application. Women’s health therapeutics is focused on providing better management of diseases as well as improving the overall health of women population. The rise in prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-associated disorders in women is expected to boost the market growth.

Women’s health therapeutics has been gaining significance from past few years. For Instance, in 1991, National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute of the U.S. National Institutes of Health sponsored the Women’s Health Initiative. This initiative focusses on various strategies such as prevention of colorectal cancer, osteoporosis, breast cancer, and heart disorders in postmenopausal women over the long term. Women’s Health Initiative is divided into mainly three parts clinical study, observational research, and community prevention study.

The data collection for this initiative was completed in the year 2005 by National Institutes of Health (NIH). Also, the Women Health Initiative contributes WHI contributes majorly towards women’s health as well as therapeutics by ancillary studies. Launch of WHI (Women’s Health Initiative) has been completed around 30 years and its data are still going strong, producing key findings which is expected to boost the growth of women health therapeutics industry.

Furthermore, the increase in healthcare investment for early detection of cancer & infectious diseases, complications related to the pregnancy, are expected drive the market growth. In addition, the increase in awareness regarding the cancer, osteoporosis, menopause, and infections is expected to propel the global Women’s Health Therapeutics Market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the introduction of new drug therapies by key operating players will positively influence the market growth. For instance, in October 2020, GSK Plc received the European Commission approval for Zejula (niraparib), which is used for the treatment of advanced ovarian cancer.

High costs associated with the clinical services is act as major restraint which expected to hamper the global women’s health therapeutics market growth throughout the forecast period. Also, certain side effects associated with the usage of drugs will also hinder the global women’s health therapeutics market growth. In addition, expiration of certain patents of pharmaceuticals may limit the market growth. Some drugs whose patent has expired or soon to be expired are the Premarin family, Mirena, Actonel, Forteo, Boniva, Gonal-F.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the Global Women’s Health Therapeutics Market is segmented into pregnancy, infection, and oncology. Oncology is sub-segmented into ovarian, cervical, uterine, and vaginal and vulvar cancer. The infection segment dominated the market, owing to the increase in incidence of bacterial vaginosis, TB (Tuberculosis), herpes simplex virus, cytomegalovirus, toxoplasmosis, urinary tract infection (UTI), and hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E. As per the information provided by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bacterial vaginosis (BV) is the most prevalent infection among women in United Sates, affecting approximately 21.2 million women annually.

Cervical cancer is expected to hold a majority of revenue share within oncology segment in overall women’s health therapeutics market throughout the forecast period. New product approvals, launches, increase in clinical trials, & available reimbursement for better & effective treatment are some driving factors for the market expansion.

Also, the market is segmented into application such as Diagnostic and imaging centres, Hospitals and clinics, and Home care.

Regional Analysis

Global Women’s Health Therapeutics Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The North America held the largest revenue share in the in the overall market followed by Europe. Due to the increase in cases of chronic diseases, growing funding, and mergers & acquisitions in the region. For instance, in August 2020, Bayer had completed acquisition of KaNDy Therapeutics, UK Based biotech company for the development of women’s healthcare product pipeline. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fastest rate during the forecast period. Due to the increase in awareness about women’s health, increasing prevalence of infertility, osteoarthritis, and other disorders due to stress.

Key Players Analysis

The key operating players of Women’s health therapeutics market includes GSK, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis International AG, Pfizer, Inc., Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Agile Therapeutics, AstraZeneca etc. Product Launch, merger and acquisition, and partnership are some key strategies adopted by the key players & sustain and capture the market share in the global women’s health therapeutics market.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Pregnancy

Infection

Oncology

Ovarian

Cervical

Uterine

Vaginal and Vulvar Cancer

By Application

Diagnostic and imaging centres

Hospitals and clinics

Home care

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

