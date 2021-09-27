World Criminal Court wants to investigate Taliban and ISIS

The International Criminal Court in The Hague is supposed to deal with Afghanistan. These are possible war crimes – the Taliban, but also the terrorist organization IS.

The Hague (AP) – The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court wants to investigate the Islamist militants Taliban and the terrorist group IS in Afghanistan because of possible war crimes.

He has applied for a court order, Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan announced in The Hague on Monday. There is currently “no prospect of an honest and effective investigation … in Afghanistan.”

The court approved investigations into war crimes in the country last year. Alleged crimes committed by the Afghan army and US security forces should also be investigated. However, the prosecution subsequently transferred the investigation to the Afghan authorities.

The tribunal is a so-called complementary tribunal which intervenes only when national justice does not. After the Taliban came to power, the situation changed dramatically, the British prosecutor said.

Given the limited resources of his authority, Khan wants to limit himself to the alleged crimes of the Taliban and the IS terrorist movement. He mentioned attacks against the civilian population, illegal killings, persecution of women and girls and crimes against children.