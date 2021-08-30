X-linked Adrenoleukodystrophy Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028 | Sanofi, Pfizer, J&J, Abbott, Merck, GSK

Overview of the Global X-linked Adrenoleukodystrophy Market:

The Global X-linked Adrenoleukodystrophy Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.10% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

As per the market report analysis, X-linked Adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD) is a rare genetic disorder. This condition is caused due to the abnormality in HEALTHCARED1 gene which is present on the X chromosome. It further results in the accumulation of very-long-chain fatty acids (VLCFAs) in the brain, nervous system, and adrenal gland. This accumulation in tissues leads to the damage of myelin which causes neurological problems in patients.

Some of the most significant key factors driving the growth of the Global X-linked Adrenoleukodystrophy Market are increase in the prevalence of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, inevitable inheritance of the disease, advancement of therapies for treatment, and increase in the awareness towards genetic diseases coupled with genetic counselling.

Regional analysis, North America dominates the X-Linked Adrenoleukodystrophy Market due to the existence of major key players, high prevalence rate, increasing social awareness, well-developed healthcare sector, and increase in the government support for research & development in this region. Global X-Linked Adrenoleukodystrophy Market in the APAC is expected to grow during the forecast period, because of growing focus of pharmaceutical companies on advancement of therapies for treatment of rare diseases, growing government support, and rising healthcare expenditure.

Major Key Players:

1 agtc

2 bluebird bio

3 MINORYX THERAPEUTICS SL

4 SwanBio Therapeutics, Inc

5 Viking Therapeutics

6 Novartis AG

7 Sanofi

8 Pfizer Inc

9 Sumitomo Corporation

10 Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

11 AstraZeneca

12 Cipla Inc

13 Abbott

14 Bayer AG

15 Merck KGaA

16 GlaxoSmithKline plc and More…………….

Global X-linked Adrenoleukodystrophy Market Segmentation:

Market Segment by Type:

1 Adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN)

2 Adult Cerebral ALD

3 Childhood Cerebral ALD

4 Addison’s-Only ALD

Market Segment By Symptoms:

1 Paraparesis

2 Adrenocortical Insufficiency

3 Psychiatric Disorders

4 Dementia Urinary and Genital Tract Disorders

5 Others

Market Segment By Treatment:

1 Stem Cell Transplant

2 Adrenal Insufficiency Treatment

3 Gene Therapy

4 Physical Therapy

5 Corticosteroids

6 Lorenzo’s Oil

7 Others

Market Segment By Diagnosis:

1 Blood Testing

2 MRI

3 Vision Screening

4 Skin Biopsy

5 Fibroblast Cell Culture

Market Segment By End-Users:

1 Clinics

2 Hospitals

3 Diagnostic Centres

4 Others

