Xi Jinping describes relations with Taiwan as “bleak”

(Taipei) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday described relations between Beijing and Taipei as “bleak” and called on Taiwan’s largest opposition party to help China “unify the country”.

China regards Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to regain control, if necessary by force.

Xi Jinping is the most bellicose Chinese leader on the subject since Mao Tse-tung, as the takeover of this territory is “inevitable”.

In a letter congratulating Eric Chu on his election as head of the Kuomintang (KMT), a party promoting rapprochement with Beijing, Xi Jinping points out that the Chinese Communist Party and the KMT “have historically been on the “Consensus passed in 1992” and opposition to “Taiwan independence” […] to foster more peaceful relations on both sides of the strait that divides the two countries.

“Right now the situation in the strait is complex and grim,” he continues in this letter published by the KMT, calling on the two parties to work for peace and “the unification of the country.”

Relations between China and Taiwan warmed significantly into a single China between 2008 and 2016, under the chairmanship of Ma Ying-jeou, a member of the KMT, without specifying which of Beijing or Taipei is the legitimate representative.

Since the 2016 election of President Tsai Ing-wen, who regards Taiwan as a sovereign state, Beijing has increased economic, military and diplomatic pressure on the island.

In response to Xi Jinping’s letter, Eric Chu believed that the CCP and KMT should “seek common ground and respect their differences” in order to promote peace and stability in the strait.