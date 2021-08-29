Yemen | Air base attack kills more than 30 and injures 56

(Dubai) More than 30 pro-government fighters were killed and more than 50 others injured in attacks on Yemen’s largest air force base in the armed forces of the south on Sunday, loyal military and medical sources said.

The attacks were aimed at the Al-Anad base, which is 60 kilometers north of the city of Aden, the second largest city in the country and the provisional capital of the Yemeni government, which has been at war against the Houthi rebels since 2014.

In the attack on Al-Anad, “more than 30 people were killed and at least 56 injured,” said Mohammed al-Naqib, a spokesman for the loyalist armed forces. This assessment has been confirmed by a medical source.

Mr Naqib today accused the Houthis of having carried out the attack by launching missiles and drones. The rebels have not yet responded.

President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi was quick to respond, offering condolences to the victims’ families and promising that “the Houthis will pay a heavy price for all the crimes they have committed against the Yemeni people,” the agency said.

The war in Yemen over the past seven years has pitted government troops backed by a Saudi Arabia-led military coalition against Iran-backed rebels. The Houthis control much of the north of the country, including the capital Sana’a.

Videos AFP received show dozens of people gathering outside Lahej Hospital in the province of the same name, where the attack took place, while ambulances keep arriving to drop off the wounded.

“We have mobilized all the staff, from surgeons to nurses,” said hospital director Mohsen Murshid. “We also know that there are still several bodies under the rubble.”

The NGO Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) announced on Twitter that it had treated 11 people injured in the attack in one of its hospitals.

“They received the medical and surgical help they needed and left the hospital,” she said.

Murderous attack

Before the war, the Al-Anad base was used by the US military to track down al-Qaeda jihadists. It has been under the control of the Yemeni government since August 2015.

In 2019, during a loyalist military parade, the Houthis committed themselves to a spectacular drone attack on this air force base, the largest in the country. At least six people were killed, including a senior intelligence officer.

Eleven people were injured, including Deputy Chief of Staff Saleh Zendani, who later succumbed to his injuries.

Sunday’s attack is one of the deadliest – excluding combat – since December 2020, when the Aden airport, where the new unity government had just arrived, was targeted.

At least 26 people were killed, including three helpers and a journalist.

The war in Yemen claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced millions. According to the UN, it is the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

Around 80% of the 30 million people who are exposed to an increased risk of epidemics and hunger depend on international aid.

As the UN seeks a solution to the conflict, the Houthis are demanding that the Saudi Arabia-led coalition allow Sanaa Airport to reopen before a ceasefire or negotiations.

The new UN envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, is due to take up office on September 5th.