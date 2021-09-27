Yemen | Almost 70 dead in violent fighting around Marib

(Marib) Almost 70 fighters were killed in new bitter clashes aimed at capturing the strategic city of Marib, the last bastion of power in northern Yemen that the Houthi rebels have been trying to capture for seven months.

The fighting in the province of Marib, and in particular over the capital of the same name, has intensified in the last few days, killing dozens against the background of the diplomatic blockade for a ceasefire in this strategically important region of the country, which has been at war since 2014.

Since February the rebels have been trying to take control of this oil-rich province, which is about 120 kilometers from the capital Sanaa. In recent months, they have made breakthroughs on various fronts, gradually drawing closer to the provincial capital, the main point of the battle.

In the past 24 hours, “58 rebels and nine government soldiers have been killed in fighting and airstrikes in nearby Marib and Chabwa provinces,” government military sources told AFP on Monday, a report from medical sources confirmed.

The government-loyal troops on the ground in Marib are supported by the aviation of Saudi Arabia, a country at the head of a military coalition that has supported power in Yemen since 2015. More than 20 attacks have been carried out against the rebels in the past 24 hours, according to government sources.

On the al-Moualla front, dozens of kilometers south of the city of Marib, smoke rises after shells have fallen on Houthi positions, according to an AFP correspondent there.

Hidden behind mounds of stone and sand, pro-government fighters fire at opposing forces with machine guns mounted on delivery vans.

Humanitarian disaster

According to government and medical sources, around 400 fighters from both sides have died in the clashes since the beginning of September. The Houthis rarely report casualties in their ranks.

A loss of the city of Marib would be a major failure for the Yemeni government and its Saudi allies.

In addition, the Marib area is home to more than two million people displaced by the conflict, spread across 139 camps, a haven threatened by the Houthi offensive.

Houthi rebels near Iran control a large part of northern Yemen, including the capital Sana’a, which was captured in 2014.

The Battle of Marib has exacerbated the conflict in Yemen, where, according to the UN, the world’s worst humanitarian catastrophe is raging, warning of impending famine.

About 80% of the estimated 30 million people are dependent on humanitarian aid, which is underfunded.

International organizations estimate that the war left tens of thousands of dead and millions displaced.

American envoy

While the United Nations and Washington are pushing for an end to the war, the Houthis are particularly demanding the reopening of Sanaa Airport, which has been under the Saudi blockade since 2016, before a ceasefire or negotiations.

The White House announced Monday that Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan will visit Saudi Arabia, the first visit of an official of this rank to the kingdom since the Democratic president took office.

She did not give a date, but added that Mr Sullivan would be accompanied in particular by the United States Envoy to Yemen, Tim Lenderking.

In particular, the Biden government expects Riyadh to try to end the war in Yemen, a poor country on the Arabian Peninsula.

The efforts of the United Nations in recent years to end the fighting have been unsuccessful. In June, former UN envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, wrote a report on the failure after a three-year mission.

His successor, Swedish diplomat Hans Grundberg, considered it “imperative that every effort be made to restart a political process that can produce lasting solutions that meet the expectations of the Yemenis”.