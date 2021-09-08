Yemen | Almost 80 fighters in clashes in Marib. killed

(Dubai) Almost 80 fighters were killed in recent clashes between pro-government and rebel forces in Marib province in northern Yemen, loyal military sources told AFP on Wednesday.

Posted on Sep 8, 2021 at 9:02 am

The last bastion of power in the war-torn north of the country, the province of Marib, has been the scene of violent clashes and the target of a Houthi offensive since February.

“Sixty Houthi rebels have been killed – most in air strikes in the past 24 hours – while 18 Loyalist soldiers have been killed and dozens more injured in clashes in the past 48 hours,” said a loyalist military official.

Other pro-government sources confirmed these figures to AFP. For their part, the Houthis rarely report victims in their ranks.

Since the capture of the capital Sanaa in 2014, rebels near Iran have conquered most of the north of the country, supported by a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia since 2015.

In February, the Houthis launched a bitter offensive to take the oil-rich Marib province, including the provincial capital of the same name, which they had been encircling for months.

“Last night the Houthis launched a military offensive that lasted until Wednesday dawn,” the loyalist official said, adding that pro-government forces countered the attack despite a small advance by the rebels on the northern front.

The rebels have now reported at least 30 attacks by the coalition targeting them.

The Yemeni Interior Minister Muammar al-Iryani described the attacks by the rebels in Marib as a “dangerous escalation”, according to the official Saba news agency. According to him, they show that “the aim of the rebels is to thwart peace efforts and to escalate the conflict in Yemen and the region at all costs”.

The fighting, which has claimed hundreds of lives, has intensified in recent days after a relative lull in recent weeks, said the loyalist official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

In the past week, at least 65 fighters have been killed within 48 hours of fighting in the province, said a loyalist military official.

With population displacement and fears of an exacerbated humanitarian catastrophe in areas near the fighting, calls for a ceasefire have multiplied internationally.

The United Nations and the United States have so far made unsuccessful diplomatic efforts to resume talks to end a war that, according to the United Nations, has claimed tens of thousands of lives and resulted in the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

These new battles in Marib take place a few days after the new UN envoy for Yemen, the Swede Hans Grundberg, took over after the departure of the British Martin Griffiths, who in mid-June observed the failure of his efforts after a three-year mission .