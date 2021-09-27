Yemen | Fight for Marib kills 67

(Dubai) Clashes in Yemen over the past 24 hours have claimed 67 dead between Houthi rebels and soldiers close to the government in the Battle of Marib, the last loyalist stronghold in the warring north of the country, according to military and medical sources.

“58 rebels and nine government soldiers have been killed in fighting and air strikes in the provinces of Marib and Chabwa (near Marib),” military sources told AFP.

According to government sources, the Saudi Arabia-led military coalition, which has been supporting loyalist forces since 2015, carried out more than 20 raids against the rebels.

The rebels near Iran already control a large part of northern Yemen, including the capital Sana’a, which was captured in 2014. The Houthis rarely report casualties in the fighting.

The fighting over Marib has intensified in recent days, with dozens of people being killed amid a diplomatic impasse for a ceasefire. Around 400 fighters from both sides were killed in September.

Since February, the rebels have been trying to take control of this oil-rich province, which is about 120 kilometers from the capital Sanaa and the most important missing link in power in the north of the country.

The loss of Marib would be a pathetic failure for the government and the supportive Saudi Arabia. In a few months, however, the Houthis have advanced on different fronts towards Marib and are gradually approaching the city.

Unsuccessful diplomatic efforts

The Battle of Marib has exacerbated the conflict in Yemen, where, according to the UN, the world’s worst humanitarian catastrophe is raging, warning of impending famine. Around 80% of the 30 million inhabitants are dependent on humanitarian aid, which is underfunded.

International organizations estimate that the war left tens of thousands dead and millions of internally displaced people.

While the United Nations and Washington are pushing for an end to the war, the Houthis are particularly demanding the reopening of Sanaa Airport, which has been under the Saudi blockade since 2016, before a ceasefire or negotiations.

The efforts of the United Nations in recent years to end the fighting have been unsuccessful. In June, former UN envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, wrote a report on the failure after a three-year mission.

His successor, the Swedish diplomat Hans Grundberg, called for a “lasting peace”.

“It is imperative that every effort is made to restart a political process that can produce lasting solutions that meet the expectations of Yemeni women and men,” he added in a statement.

Marib houses more than two million displaced people in 139 camps, a haven threatened by the Houthi offensive.