Young people march for the climate in Milan, behind Greta Thunberg

(Milan) “Hell is cooler”: Hundreds of young people marched through the center of Milan behind the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg on Friday and called for rapid climate protection measures a month before the decisive COP26 conference in Glasgow.

Posted on Oct 1, 2021 at 9:57 am

After almost two years of pandemic and restrictions that forced them to only demonstrate online, they are, like last Friday in Berlin, already back with Greta Thunberg, the face of this movement that brought millions of people around the world to the streets 2019.

“We have to draw attention to the immense problem of the climate crisis again,” said Maria, 15, with a green face and a full white protective suit, told AFP.

“We are so happy to be back on the road,” adds the Italian teenager under a huge wave of green fabric.

PHOTO GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE, REUTERS

“We will be more and more,” promises Frida, 24, a German who is studying in Italy. “It shows that the climate is important to many people. ”

At the head of the procession, some high-ranking guests such as Greta Thunberg and Ugandan activist Vanessa Nakate came to Milan for a meeting of 400 young people from around the world who were brought together by the UN to set out their vision of the climate struggle ahead of COP26 in Glasgow in November.

“The world is waking up and change is taking place, whether you want it or not” is one of the many signs next to the now classic “there is no planet B” or a blue earth. With sad smiles, thermometer in mouth, scream “Save me”.

“Great power”

Other signs say “Thanks to Greta” or pick up on some of her lyrics that have gone viral, like “How dare you!” (How dare you) started on the UN platform two years ago.

The Swedish activist repeats on the microphone her allegations against the leaders who “claim” to do something: “We see behind your lies, you blah-blah-blah, and we have enough,” she says at the end of the walk.

“Hope we are […] Together we are the change, let’s never stop, let’s continue the fight, “she adds in front of the excited help that chants her first name in her heart,” Greta! Greta! Greta! “.

“We will not be silenced,” promises her side Vanessa Nakate, before listing the hurricanes, floods and droughts that cost many lives in Africa.

The event takes place while ministers from several dozen countries have gathered in Milan until Saturday for a preparatory meeting for COP26.

On Thursday, during the first working session of this pre-COP, the UN Secretary-General issued a new urgent call for action to limit warming to +1.5 ° C compared to the pre-industrial era, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement.

“Just one month until COP26, the most important climate change conference since Paris” in 2015, where this historic deal was sealed, he said.

“I cannot emphasize enough that time is running out. Irreversible tipping points are approaching alarmingly, ”he added. But “We have immense power. We can either save our world or condemn humanity to a hell of a future ”.