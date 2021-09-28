Youtube blocks and removes channels from RT DE

Youtube has resorted to drastic measures: the German-language channels of the controversial Russian foreign channel RT are no longer available.

Moscow / Berlin (dpa) – The Youtube video platform blocked and removed German channels from Russian state media RT. A spokesperson for Youtube confirmed Tuesday evening the closure of two channels at the request of the German press agency.

RT DE also reported the block on its own website. Moscow-based RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonjan sharply criticized YouTube’s approach to Twitter and called it a “media war”.

Corona misinformation

Youtube cited this as the reason for the blockage: RT DE had recently been informed that state media had violated the Corona Pandemic Disinformation Directive. In a certain period of time, RT DE would then no longer have been allowed to upload videos to its YouTube channel. According to the Google subsidiary, the second channel was then used. Youtube spoke of an attempted circumvention. As a result, the lockdown was now carried out in the early evening on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for RT DE told dpa: “RT DE is wrongly accused and is currently examining legal measures against arbitrary dismissal. RT DE has a good 600,000 subscribers on Youtube. As reported by Russian state agency Tass, the Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor threatened YouTube’s mother Google with a fine of up to one million rubles (around 11,750 euros) if the company did not withdraw the measure. In the event of a repeat offense, the fine could increase to three million rubles.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spoke of an “unprecedented information attack which was carried out with obvious tolerance, if not even at the urgent request of the German side”. Proof was not provided. At the same time, the Foreign Office threatened countermeasures against German journalists in Russia, but without being specific. Such measures are not only appropriate, they are also necessary, he said in a statement.

Start of German TV program scheduled for December

Russian state media RT – formerly Russia Today – is currently planning to expand in Germany. A German language TV program is planned – the start was scheduled for December. However, there is no broadcast license for this. An attempt by the Luxembourg authorities failed some time ago. TV providers need a broadcasting license for national programs in Germany.

RT is repeatedly criticized in the West as the Kremlin’s propaganda tool. Central allegation: The station broadcasts conspiracy theories and disinformation on behalf of the Russian state. RT has several foreign language programs in its portfolio. RT DE has so far offered online reports in German. The content is distributed through the website and social media such as Facebook, Instagram and so far YouTube.