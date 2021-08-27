ZDF’s “politbarometer” also sees the SPD and the Union on an equal footing Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Shortly before the first televised test of the candidates for Chancellor of the Union, the SPD and the Greens, another survey confirmed the upward trend of the SPD in the federal election campaign.

According to the ZDF’s “Politbarometer”, the SPD has gained three percentage points over chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz compared to two weeks ago. According to the projection, if there were federal elections next Sunday, the SPD would reach 22%. The CDU could also hope for 22% (minus 4 points). The Greens are at 20 percent, a gain of one percentage point from the previous poll.

In view of the disastrous values, the consequences for the electoral campaign of chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (CDU) are being discussed more and more intensely in the Union. Laschet, Scholz and the candidate for the green chancellor Annalena Baerbock will meet this Sunday evening (August 29, from 8:10 p.m. to 10 p.m.) on the private channels RTL and ntv in the first of the three so-called TV trialls. Laschet in particular is under pressure – he wants to defend the Chancellery for the Union in the federal elections on September 26 after the 16-year-old era of Angela Merkel.

According to the “Politbarometer”, the AfD remains unchanged at eleven percent, the left loses one point and is now back to six percent. The FDP drops one percentage point to ten percent. The Elections research group interviewed 1,300 randomly selected voters from Tuesday to Thursday.

Scholz with a clear lead over Laschet

Pollsters see Scholz’s clear lead over Laschet on the question of who voters consider eligible for the chancellor position. Only 25% (minus 2) think Laschet is appropriate (not suitable: 71%). At 22%, the proportion of respondents who consider Baerbock suitable is slightly lower (minus 1) (not suitable: 74%). 65 percent (plus 6), on the other hand, trust Scholz to fill the post of Federal Chancellor (not suitable: 30 percent).

The SPD has also recently gained ground in several surveys carried out by other opinion research institutes. A Kantar poll published Thursday on behalf of “Focus” also revealed a tête-à-tête between the Union and the SPD. A survey conducted by YouGov and the Forsa Institute’s trend barometer for RTL and n-tv recently saw the Social Democrats still in the lead.

Election polls are usually always fraught with uncertainty. Among other things, declining ties between parties and increasingly short-term voting decisions make it more difficult for opinion research institutes to weight the data collected. In principle, polls only reflect opinions at the time of the survey and are not predictions of the outcome of the election.

Prime Minister Hans calls on the government team

Saar Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU) asked Laschet to present a team of potential ministers. “We must finally show what the Union represents and with whom we want to shape the future of the country in addition to the candidate for chancellor”, he told the “Rheinische Post”. There are “many capable minds” in the ministerial ranks today and at the top of the parliamentary group who are trusted to be responsible for the country.

The economic and financial expert of the CDU Friedrich Merz, on the other hand, declared during “Bild Live” to these requests that Laschet had decided not to do so. Responding to Hans’ statement, he said: “I am not evaluating the request because I know the outcome. In this regard, I am not concerned by the matter. The triell consists in taking clear positions. “We must not let others dictate matters to us all the time, we must deal with our own matters.” Merz doesn’t expect Scholz or Baerbock to rule out a coalition with the left. He said: “There are strong left wings in both parties. None of them can afford to rule this out against the internal left of the party.

Söder calls on the Union to redouble its efforts

CSU boss Markus Söder said in an interview for ARD documentary “Ways to Power – Germany’s Decision Year” by author Stephan Lamby when asked if he could imagine the Union becoming a partner of a federal government led by Scholz: “If the SPD is in front of the Union, then it is all with the Union in a government. Because the SPD wants something different. In this case, you have to bet on victory and not just anywhere. “Söder once again called on the Union to redouble its efforts in the electoral campaign:” We still have to show our teeth, look for a shovel . “