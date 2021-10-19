Zeal To Move Through Settlements Anew To Drive The Cold Saw Market
Cold Saw Market
A cold saw or a circular saw is used to cut metals with the help of a toothed blade which transfers the heat from the metal being cut to the chips produced. Even though a cold saw runs at a lower RPM comparatively, it cuts the metal faster and leaves the metal in cold state with the help of a coolant. Cold saw offers a wide range of blade tooth options and range of RPMs which enables it to cut both ferrous and non-ferrous materials.
The high speed toothed blade used has an advantage of re-sharpening. If properly sharpened, the blade can be re-used 30 to 40 times before the diameter shrinks too far to be used. Cold saws offer precise and clean cuts which eliminates the need of waiting for the metal to cool down and de-burring after the metal is cut. High speed steel, carbon steel and tungsten carbide steel are the three types of cold saw blades used.
The first carbide circular saw blades were relatively thick, with improved technology the thickness was reduced resulting in lowered cost. These blades are generally used to cut ferrous alloys and when finishing is critical, high speed carbide cutting saws are used which although expensive, reduce time dramatically. Cold saw cutting techniques offers accuracy and no further mechanical operation is required.
Reusability of the blade adds up more advantage to the technology. Cold saws are used in metal fabrication industries which is largely growing on the global scale.
Cold saw blades are brittle and subjected to shock due to hardness, any amount of vibration may result in damaging the saw teeth. Cold saws also exhibit kerf loss, which is loss in materials leading to the production loss. Certain hazards involved in cold saw industrial use are eye injuries cause due to flying metal chips, skin irritation caused by coolants and extreme high speed resulting in cuts. These factors are challenge to the global cold saw market.
High speed cutting and high tolerance across a wide spectrum of materials, improved productivity is the recent technological advancement in cold saw market. Semi-automatic and automatic cold saws are used to cut larger harder metals with higher range of RPMs.
Cold Saw Market: Segmentation
|By blade type
|
|By operation
|
|By end-use
|
Japan being a significant country in the metal fabrication industry is expected to have a healthy share in the cold saw market. Owing to rapid growth in metal industry in Germany, Western Europe is set to boost the cold saw market. Russia being a major shareholder of the market in the Eastern Europe, is estimated to grow considerably. Whereas, Middle East and Africa are expected to grow at a steady growth rate.
- JET Tools
- Milwaukee Tool
- Husqvarna AB
- Makita Corporation
- DEWALT
- Doringer Cold Saws, Inc.
- Scotchman Industries, Inc.
- ITL Industries Limited.
- LENNARTZ
- HYDMECH
- Brobo Cold Saws
