Zemmour acquitted on appeal for anti-Islamic and anti-immigration statements

(Paris) The Paris Court of Appeals on Wednesday dismissed polemicist Éric Zemmour from indicting insult and incitement to hatred following a violent hate speech against Islam and immigration in 2019 during a political meeting.

Posted on Sep 8, 2021 at 2:20 pm

Laetitia DREVET Agence France-Presse

In the first instance, the 63-year-old columnist, whom some believe he wants to run for the 2022 presidential election, was fined 10,000 euros for making the same statements.

On September 28, 2019, ric Zemmour gave a speech during a “right-wing congress” organized by relatives of the former Front National (now National Rallye) Marion Maréchal, in which he criticized “colonizing” immigrants and the “Islamization of the street”. .

The chronicler also described the veil and the djellaba as “the uniforms of an army of occupation”.

In its decision, the appellate court ruled that “none of the statements prosecuted concerns all Africans, immigrants or Muslims, but only a fraction of these groups”.

“There is no justification for statements that are directed at a group of people as a whole because of their origin or their affiliation or non-affiliation with a particular ethnic group, nation, race or religion,” adds the court. There are no criminal offenses “.

“It’s a huge victory,” said Eric Zemmour’s attorney Me Olivier Pardo, AFP, who accused prosecutors of “distorting” his client’s words.

On the contrary, this decision baffled the anti-racist associations that civil parties had formed.

“I’m stunned, it’s a huge disappointment,” replied AFP one of the House of Friends lawyers, Me Ambre Benitez. “It is a disastrous decision for the public debate, it allows all racist excesses,” added another, Me Jérôme Karsenti. The association announced its appeal in cassation.

Controversy

In the first instance, the Paris Criminal Court found in September 2020 that these statements constituted “a sometimes implicit and sometimes explicit exhortation to discriminate against and hate the Muslim community and their religion”.

“Opinions, even shocking ones, must be able to be expressed, but the alleged facts go further and exceed the limits of freedom of expression because they are insulting remarks against a community and its religion,” added the president of the 17th prison chamber.

Eric Zemmour’s speech was widely denounced in the political class at the time and sparked a bitter debate in the media he worked for.

Despite this controversy, the columnist has since been hired by CNews, where he still appears on a daily show. His comments boosted the news channel’s audience, but also earned him a number of lawsuits.

Eric Zemmour was therefore summoned to court on Wednesday for entangling migrant minors whom he described as “thieves” and “murderers” in CNews in September 2020.

This process has been postponed to November 17th.

Eric Zemmour is released as the polemicist appears to be getting closer to running for president next year. In mid-September he will have to start a tour promoting a new test that will lead to an “exchange with the French” with the strong taste of the campaign.