Zemmour at 8% | Macron gives another poll in the first round before Le Pen

(Paris) Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen still take first place in the first round of the 2022 presidential election, the outgoing President in front of the head of the national rally, also in the presence of the polemicist Eric Zemmour, who around 8% of voting intentions, according to one on Friday published survey.

Posted on Sep 3, 2021 at 2:43 pm

Regardless of the scenarios, the identity of the right-wing master or Mr Zemmour’s candidacy, President Macron would collect between 24 and 26% of the vote against 19-23% for the President of the National Assembly, according to a poll * published by Franceinfo and Le Parisian.

The President of the National Rally Marine Le Pen.

Whether Xavier Bertrand, Valérie Pécresse or Michel Barnier, the former Brexit chief negotiator, the right-wing candidate would systematically end up in third place.

However, Mr Bertrand and Mrs Pécresse are in their handkerchiefs when they intend to vote. Depending on Eric Zemmour’s candidacy, Mr Bertrand, the elected representative of the Hauts-de-France region (in the north-west of the country) would have 15 to 17% of the vote against 14 to 16% in favor of Mrs Pécresse, elected from the Île- de-France (Greater Paris).

Zemmour and Mélenchon kif-kif

If he did choose to run as a candidate, Eric Zemmour would get 8 to 8.5% according to this poll. He would be on par with the leader of rebellious France, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who would also collect between 8 and 8.5%.

If he was nominated as a candidate at the end of the environmentalist primary, it would be Euro-Ecology MEP The Greens Yannick Jadot who would lead the leftist by finishing 4th in this first virtual round. With 10 to 11% of voting intentions, he would be ahead of the socialist mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo (9%).

In addition, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan would collect 2 to 5% of the voting intentions, which apparently suffers from a candidacy from Eric Zemmour.

Arnaud Montebourg would be 2% ahead of the communist Fabien Roussel by 1.5%.

* Ipsos Sopra Steria survey for franceinfo and Le Parisien / Today in France, carried out on the 2nd, using the quota method.