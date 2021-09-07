Zika Virus Testing Market Report | Share, Growth, Post COVID-19 Impact analysis By GenBody Inc, RapiGEN Inc, Artron Laboratories Inc

Zika Virus, a mosquito borne disease mainly affects the pregnant women and their fetus. Though there are no particular vaccine developed against the virus, the treatment prevails for cure of the affect since ages.

The Zika Virus Testing market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as emergency approval of POCT testing, increasing prevalence of Zika Virus affected disease, lack of awareness about the virus in several developing countries, increasing government funding and increasing medical tourism.

Some of the companies competing in the Zika Virus Testing Market are

Luminex Corporation, NecLife, Biocan Diagnostics Inc., LumiQuick Diagnostics, Inc, JAJ International, Inc, GenBody Inc, RapiGEN Inc, Artron Laboratories Inc, Quest Diagnostics, Creative Diagnostics, EUROIMMUN US, Inc.

Key Questions regarding Current Zika Virus Testing Market Landscape

1. What are the current options for Zika Virus Testing Market?

2. How many companies are developing for the Zika Virus Testing Market?

3. What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Zika Virus Testing market?

4. Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

5. What is the unmet need for current Zika Virus Testing Market?

6. What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Zika Virus Testing?

7. What are the critical designations that have been granted for Zika Virus Testing Market?

The global Zika Virus Testing market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. Based on type the market is segmented into Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing, Serological Testing. Based on end user the market is segmented into Hospitals and Clinics, Private commercial labs, Government funded Programs.

