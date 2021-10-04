Zimbabwe | Mugabe’s widow demands the exhumation of her husband’s remains

(Harare) Former Zimbabwean autocrat Robert Mugabe’s widow, Grace Mugabe, has appealed the Zimbabwean court ruling to exhume her husband’s remains for burial at a national shrine in Harare, according to documents consulted on Monday.

He died on September 6, 2019 at the age of 95, after 37 years at the helm of Zimbabwe, and was buried on his final resting place in his rural village of Kutama, about 100 km west of the capital, after days of arm wrestling between his family and the government .

His relatives had opposed the authorities’ plan to bury him in the Pantheon of National Heroes in Harare, where construction of a special mausoleum was begun.

Fine of 5 cows and 2 goats

However, in May, Grace Mugabe was ordered by a traditional court to give away five cows and two goats for inappropriately burying her husband in the courtyard of his estate.

Those close to the dictator Robert Mugabe oppose the authorities' plan to bury him in the "Pantheon of National Heroes" in Harare, where a special mausoleum (above) has been built.

The exhumation and burial of Robert Mugabe’s remains in Harare had also been ordered by this customary court.

Mugabe’s children had appealed the verdict in court, but a court upheld the verdict, ruling that his descendants had no legal powers to prevent their father’s remains from being transferred.

Grace Mugabe therefore appealed the decision, arguing that the court records found that the court’s confirmation of the order was “grossly irregular and unreasonable”.

Mugabe was ousted in November 2017 by a coup by the army and his Zanu-PF party, replacing current President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Until his last breath, he harbored a stubborn grudge against the new authorities and, according to his family, had refused to be buried in the pantheon of national heroes reserved for the heroes of the national liberation struggle.